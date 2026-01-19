Grasim Industries appoints Sachin Sahay as CEO of Birla Opus Paints

Grasim Industries has appointed Sachin Sahay as the chief executive officer of Birla Opus Paints, with effect from February 16, 2026. The appointment was approved by the company’s board of directors based on the recommendation of its nomination and remuneration committee.

Sahay joins Birla Opus Paints from ITC, where he most recently served as executive vice president – sales. He brings over three decades of experience in sales and marketing, with leadership roles spanning entrepreneurial assignments and multi-geography responsibilities across India.

Sahay's experience at ITC includes leading the launch and scale-up of multiple brands, building large distribution networks across urban and rural markets, and driving organisation-wide transformation initiatives.

He has also been instrumental in implementing field force automation and streamlining stockist operations across ITC’s businesses, including cigarettes, foods and FMCG, aimed at improving capital efficiency and partner engagement.