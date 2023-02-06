Grasim Industries inducts Ananya Birla, Aryaman Vikram Birla as Directors

Commenting on their appointment, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman Aditya Birla Group said, “ As the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, Grasim has incubated several high-growth businesses over the years. The global scale built across diverse sectors like cement, fibre, and chemicals is a testament to the dynamism that defines the company. Grasim now is at a pivotal juncture as it is on the verge of creating two new high growth engines—paints and B2B e-commerce for building materials. This is, therefore, an appropriate moment for the board to induct Ananya and Aryaman as Directors. Their business acumen and insights into new-age businesses & consumer behaviour will be valuable for Grasim as it embarks on a new growth journey.” He added, “Ananya and Aryaman believe passionately in the group’s values and purpose. I am confident that they will further add dynamism and energy to the group’s rich entrepreneurial traditions and help create sustained stakeholder value.”