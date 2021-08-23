Gravity Integrated ropes in Avni Chinoy as Managing Partner & CCO

Prior to this, she was working with RepIndia as Creative Director.
Gravity Integrated, a hybrid at the juncture of Business Consulting, Communications and Technology (Services & SaaS products). At the heart of what we do is focus on keeping brands relevant and helping businesses solve growth problems. A lot of the work Gravity does is in the area of technology solutions, e-commerce, data capture at retail, performance media and Go To Market strategies for startups as well as global giants besides mainline and digital communication.
Speaking on the appointment, Prashanth Challapalli, founder & CEO of Gravity Integrated said, “I have worked with Avni twice before on brands like Google, Durex, Dettol, & Garnier. As we scale rapidly this year, Avni Chinoy with her international experience brings in a much needed creative lens to solving large business problems. As a startup, we pride ourselves on the culture we have built and Avni has an amazing knack of breaking down departmental barriers and binding disparate skill sets into an integrated team. I also believe that success and profits need to be shared and in Avni I have a perfect cocktail of trust, skills and familiarity. I welcome her on board not as an employee but as a partner in the company”
Avni Chinoy has over 10 years of experience across agencies like Grey, Saatchi & Saatchi Iris, iContract, Indigo Consulting & RepIndia across New York, Moscow, London & India. She has handled brands like Google, You Tube, Dettol, Garnier, Amazon, Kindle, Comedy Central, Star TV Network, Veet, Shoppers Stop, Blackberry, Spotify, Durex & Philips.
Avni Chinoy said “What excites me the most about Gravity is that it’s about solving problems creatively and not just chasing the next trending post. To let the solution decide the medium, that is integration in its true sense, and I’m proud to be at the helm of it with Gravity. I have worked with Prashanth across both iContract & Indigo Consulting and building a unique new company from the ground up is exactly what really excites me.”