Gravity Integrated ropes in Avni Chinoy as Managing Partner & CCO

Speaking on the appointment, Prashanth Challapalli, founder & CEO of Gravity Integrated said, “I have worked with Avni twice before on brands like Google, Durex, Dettol, & Garnier. As we scale rapidly this year, Avni Chinoy with her international experience brings in a much needed creative lens to solving large business problems. As a startup, we pride ourselves on the culture we have built and Avni has an amazing knack of breaking down departmental barriers and binding disparate skill sets into an integrated team. I also believe that success and profits need to be shared and in Avni I have a perfect cocktail of trust, skills and familiarity. I welcome her on board not as an employee but as a partner in the company”