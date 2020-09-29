Great Learning appoints Aparna Mahesh as Chief Marketing Officer

Aparna brings over two decades of experience in driving market success for leading companies in e-commerce, tech, and consumer internet.
Great Learning, one of India’s leading ed-tech companies for professional and higher education, today announced the appointment of Aparna Mahesh as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She will be responsible for managing Great Learning’s global marketing strategy, development and delivery of brand communication, strategic marketing partnerships and user engagement.
Aparna joins Great Learning with more than two decades of experience under her belt and a track record of building and nurturing successful brands nationally and internationally. Her previous role was Chief Marketing Officer of BankBazaar, a leading fintech company. Prior to that, as VP Marketing at Quikr, Aparna was part of the early team and drove all brand building that made Quikr a well-known and trusted name. Aparna has also worked in the U.S and U.K devising communication for brands like Microsoft, MasterCard, and Royal Mail.
Mohan Lakhamraju, founder and CEO, Great Learning said, “The professional learning and higher education space is growing rapidly with digital skills becoming increasingly essential for professionals’ students. The need of the hour is to embrace lifelong learning and continuously upskill to build a successful career. We are confident that Aparna, with her experience of building brands and leading marketing functions, is the right person to amplify our message and take it to a newer and much larger audience. We are pleased to welcome her onboard as we build on our mission of providing high quality education to professionals and students in India and beyond.”
Aparna Mahesh, CMO, Great Learning said, “The speed at which things are changing today is mind boggling and staying contemporary by constantly upskilling is a necessity for survival. Covid has only accentuated this need and today 'learning' is at the centre of our collective consciousness, whether it's picking up entirely new knowledge & skills or going deeper into certain domains. I am thrilled to join Great Learning, a company that is committed to making professionals and students future-ready. I have tremendous respect for the vision of the founders and found a strong alignment with their values. The future belongs to those who learn continuously, and I am excited to be part of this journey.”