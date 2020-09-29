Great Learning appoints Aparna Mahesh as Chief Marketing Officer

Aparna Mahesh, CMO, Great Learning said, “The speed at which things are changing today is mind boggling and staying contemporary by constantly upskilling is a necessity for survival. Covid has only accentuated this need and today 'learning' is at the centre of our collective consciousness, whether it's picking up entirely new knowledge & skills or going deeper into certain domains. I am thrilled to join Great Learning, a company that is committed to making professionals and students future-ready. I have tremendous respect for the vision of the founders and found a strong alignment with their values. The future belongs to those who learn continuously, and I am excited to be part of this journey.”