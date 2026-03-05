Greaves Electric Mobility appoints Pranesh Urs as Head of Marketing

Greaves Electric Mobility has announced the appointment of Pranesh Urs as head of marketing. Pranesh brings over approximately thirteen years of experience in Marketing and Branding, having worked across organizations across sectors such as Automobile and Consumer Electronics

In this role, Pranesh will report to Vikas Singh, managing director and chief financial officer, and will be responsible for leading the marketing function at GEML. He will be tasked with strengthening brand positioning of Ampere, Ele and Eltra, driving integrated marketing initiatives across E2W and E3W, and supporting the company’s mission of delivering sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions.

Speaking on the announcement, Vikas Singh, MD and chief financial officer, Greaves Electric Mobility, said “We welcome Pranesh Urs to Greaves Electric Mobility at an important phase in our journey. His experience across consumer technology and green mobility businesses brings valuable perspective to our marketing efforts. As the EV space aims to orient from specification-led to everyday mobility, I am confident that his deep knowledge and leadership will support our focus on delivering accessible and reliable electric mobility solutions for customers across the country.”

Over the course of his career, he has been associated with a organisations in the consumer electronics and green mobility space, namely, Ather Energy, Samsung India Electronics, and Hewlett- Packard India Sales. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Mangalore University and a Masters Diploma in Business Administration from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune.