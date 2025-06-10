Greaves Electric Mobility appoints Vikas Singh as Managing Director

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML), the e-mobility division of Greaves Cotton, announces the appointment of Vikas Singh as its new managing director (MD), effective June 2, 2025.

Singh has experience leading growth in India’s consumer-facing industries. His leadership in regulated environments has further sharpened his ability to drive transformation.

Singh, an alumnus of FMS, University of Delhi, and has held leadership positions in various Indian and multinational organisations.

“In line with our long-term strategic vision and continued focus on strengthening leadership for future growth, the Board of Greaves Electric Mobility Limited has approved the appointment of Vikas Singh as managing director, effective June 2, 2025,” Greaves Electric Mobility.