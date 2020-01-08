Grey assigns new roles to Anusha Shetty and Sandipan Bhattacharyya

While Shetty has been appointed as Chairman and Group CEO, GREY India and Bhattacharyya is the new MD and CCO.
Anusha Shetty, CEO, AutumnGrey has been appointed chairman and group CEO, GREY Group India. With over 20 years of marketing and advertising experience, Shetty co-founded Autumn Worldwide, a hyper-specialised digital marketing firm.
Prior to this, Shetty has held assignments in agencies like Lowe and Euro RSCG, working on multiple brands including; Intel, Titan, Unilever, Honeywell, to name just a few.
Shetty will work closely with Nirvik Singh to ensure a seamless transition of leadership as they combine the creative strength of GREY with data-driven digital solutions from AutumnGrey, to create a future-facing agency model and framework.
Shetty says, “Convergence as a topic is not new. But to see this in action, driving value for our clients and our end consumers, is a dream for all of us. The breakdown of communication silos is the only way to create a future agency model and I am delighted to lead this journey with Sandipan.”
“Anusha is one of those unique talents who possesses a rare combination of digital and social media knowledge along with entrepreneurial flair and business acumen. She is a natural-born leader who along with her team, will bring ideal digital, creative and business solutions to clients across various industries. I think with her wealth of experience she is the right person to take the agency to the next level. This is very much a game-changing moment for GREY India,” says Nirvik Singh, global COO GREY group and Chairman and CEO, GREY AMEA.
Sandipan Bhattacharyya, CCO, has been promoted to MD and CCO, GREY group India. He has led the agency to win multiple Lions at Cannes, India’s first D&AD Yellow Pencil in Design, a Grand Prix and over a dozen metals at Spikes, Adfest, One Show and several Effies.
The newly created role of a creative leader as MD signals GREY’s vision of putting creative at the front and centre of its growth story. In his new role, Bhattacharyya will be responsible for driving GREY’s mandate of famously effective work to the next level.
Bhattacharyya has over 20 years of experience in advertising, prior to GREY he has worked at BBDO India, Enterprise Nexus and Saatchi & Saatchi.
“Sandi is extremely talented and has been instrumental in taking GREY’s creativity to a global level. His creative direction & storytelling expertise is a conversation starter and his campaigns are found in the middle of pop culture. With a dual approach of Creative and Digital working in unison, GREY is in the right place to create more ground-breaking, famously effective work for its clients,” remarks Singh.
Sandipan said, “It’s the perfect blend of creativity, technology and data that’s happening at GREY and I’m lucky to be leading these exciting times. Anusha and I are both intensely creative beings who think of ideas as a business multiplier, and we’re cooking up a hot new sauce. Watch this space or better still, give us a call”
Yashaswini Samat – current CEO of GREY India will be relocating to Singapore to take up a Senior integrated role for WPP/GREY.