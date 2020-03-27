Grey Group elevates Yashaswini Samat as EVP - P&G Leader AMA

Prior to this, she was the Chairman and Managing Director at Grey Group, India.
Grey Group has recently elevated Yashaswaini Samat as executive vice president - P&G leader, AMA. She will be based out of Singapore. Prior to this, she was the Chairman and Managing Director at Grey Group, India.
Samat has more than 25 years of international experience in advertising, communications, brand development / management, consumer research, and account management. She has been working with Grey Group since 25 years. An IIM graduate, she has also worked with Lintas group and Rediffusiion group in the past.