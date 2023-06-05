GREY group India appoints Ankit Mathur as Group Creative Director

“We’ve been walking the talk on hybrid creative solutions for a while now and demonstrating how the future agency is one where diverse skillsets come together and create ideas for a digital-first world. Ankit has a great blend of strategic prowess, creative purpose and craft to add to the amazing mash-up of talent we have at GREY. He’s totally ready to make some deep dents in the creative universe and he’s found just the right place!”, said Sandipan Bhattacharyya- Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer – South Asia.