Grey Group India welcomes Anup Bhaskar as SVP and business head

Grey Group India, an advertising network, has appointment Anup Bhaskar as senior vice president and business head, North. Bhaskar will build integrated business strategies, form important business relationships and deliver effective service to all the agency's clients in the North region.
He joins most recently from Lowe Lintas where he spent 15 years. In his last role as vice president account management, he spearheaded a large part of the Google portfolio of brands, including Google Pay and Pixel. Earlier, he also did a stint in account planning within the Mullen Lowe network.
A 19-year advertising industry veteran, he has held account management with Rediffusion, DDB Mudra and Vyas Giannetti Creative. Bhaskar's experience covers business and strategy roles across various global and Indian brands, spanning diverse categories. He has driven integrated advertising mandates and perception-changing campaigns for a spectrum of brands, such as Maruti Suzuki, Upstox, Volvo Cars, Idea Cellular, Sun Pharma OTC and Pernod Ricard, to name a few.
On joining the agency, he said, "Joining Grey feels like a homecoming of sorts. Meeting Anusha and Sandipan and understanding their vision for this esteemed agency has made me very excited to join. I am thrilled to be leading the Delhi unit and look forward to continuing Grey Group's `Famously Effective' philosophy."
Anusha Shetty, chairperson and group CEO, Grey Group India, said, "We are excited to have Anup onboard. Anup has a rare blend of logic, EQ and a natural connection with people. We are looking at promising times ahead."