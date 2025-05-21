Grey India appoints Kunal Solanki as Senior Vice President, Business– West

Grey India announced the appointment of Kunal Solanki as senior vice president, business– West. With over 20 years of experience in brand strategy, Solanki’s appointment strengthens Grey’s leadership and client relations in the region.

A Commerce graduate with a post-graduate degree in advertising and marketing from Xavier’s Institute of Communications, Mumbai, Solanki has been instrumental in launching and establishing major brands in India and Middle East. His career spans across reputed agencies including Lintas, Publicis, Ogilvy, BPG, BBDO, Havas & McCann, where he has held leadership roles in account management.

Solanki’s portfolio covers a wide range of industries including healthcare, FMCG, automobiles, education, and nutrition. His 20+ years of rich experience and his holistic approach to brand communication are expected to bring fresh perspective and momentum to Grey India’s integrated marketing offerings.

Speaking on the appointment, Anusha Shetty, chairperson and group CEO, Grey India, said "Kunal Solanki’s depth of experience that manifests as a matured, calm and intuitive professional makes him a strong asset to our leadership team. His cross-functional expertise and passion for building brands align perfectly with our vision of driving transformative business solutions for our clients.”

Commenting on his new role, Kunal said, “I am thrilled to join Grey India at a time of exciting transformation and growth. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to leverage our capabilities to help our clients navigate through today’s complex business challenges. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get started!”