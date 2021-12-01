Grofers' Prashant Verma joins Licious

At Grofers, he led marketing and growth for six years.
Prashant Verma, ex Grofers' Senior Vice President and Head - Marketing and Growth has joined India’s leading meat and seafood companies, Licious as chief revenue officer. The move was announced by Verma through a Linkedin post on his personal profile. At Licious, he will be leading revenue growth for India's first D2C unicorn and his role covers P&L ownership, category management, brand, product development, platform growth and new city expansion.
At Grofers, he led marketing and growth for six years. His role combined both brand and business and covered GMV growth, brand marketing, user acquisition, digital marketing, retention, product marketing, customer lifecycle marketing, loyalty, partnerships, growth analytics and consumer insights.
Prior to Grofers, Verma was driving brand strategy for key Lowe Lintas clients in South Asia and parts of South East Asia across multiple sectors including consumer internet (Freecharge), FMCG (Unilever - Foods, Oral Care and Desserts) and financial services (Axis Bank).
He has had previous stints across Leo Burnett (brand strategy), ICICI Bank (corporate and investment banking) and Avaya (tech sales).