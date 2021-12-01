Grofers' Prashant Verma joins Licious

Prashant Verma, ex Grofers' Senior Vice President and Head - Marketing and Growth has joined India’s leading meat and seafood companies, Licious as chief revenue officer. The move was announced by Verma through a Linkedin post on his personal profile. At Licious, he will be leading revenue growth for India's first D2C unicorn and his role covers P&L ownership, category management, brand, product development, platform growth and new city expansion.