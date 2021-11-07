Grofers' Shashwat Goswami to head marketing at Gaana

At the online grocery delivery giant, he headed marketing for its ‘own brands’.
At the online grocery delivery giant, he headed marketing for its ‘own brands’.
Shashwat Goswami has moved to Gaana as its new head of marketing. He joins the audio streamer from Grofers, an online grocery delivery brand where he headed marketing for its ‘own brands’.
As per his LinkedIn profile, he joined Gaana in October 2021 after spending nearly two years at Grofers. Before that, he worked at PepsiCo for 11 years where he headed the Lipton Ice Tea brand in the Indian subcontinent as his last role. He has also spent over a year at Infosys where he started his career.