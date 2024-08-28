GroupM appoints Aisha Khan as executive director of global commerce client acceleration

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Khan last served as Amazon commercial development - U.S. portfolio lead at L'Oréal.
GroupM has appointed former L’Oréal executive Aisha Khan as executive director of global commerce client acceleration, enhancing the WPP media-buying division's global ecommerce team.
In her new role, Khan will design and lead innovative, sustainable growth strategies that integrate commerce operations, media, and creativity for both new and prospective GroupM clients. She will collaborate closely with global client leads and stakeholders to accelerate the adoption and integration of commerce media for advertisers. Additionally, she will mentor talent within the company's network of commerce experts across various markets and agencies.
Over the past 15 years, Aisha Khan has led operational teams managing over $1 billion in ecommerce activity for global FMCG giants, including L’Oréal, Kenvue, Reckitt, Nestlé, and Unilever. At L’Oréal, she spent a year overseeing Amazon Commercial Development in the U.S.
Khan also held leadership roles at Momentum Commerce (from January to August 2023) and Publicis Groupe, where she directed commerce media strategy for their largest clients (2019-2020). Additionally, she served as chief strategy officer for Packable, one of Amazon's third-party sellers in the U.S., from 2020 until the end of 2021.