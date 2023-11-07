GroupM appoints Anand Thakur as Head of Analytics, Data and Tech for GroupM Nexus India

In his new position at GroupM Nexus, Anand will lead automation initiatives across all GroupM applications and contribute to shaping the solution architecture. He will collaborate closely with agencies to expand capabilities in Commerce, Performance, automation, and enhancements. Additionally, he will actively participate in developing the data lake, establishing a robust data infrastructure for managing both structured and unstructured media. Anand will also be instrumental in creating comprehensive integrated campaign reporting and a diverse range of capabilities.