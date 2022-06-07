GroupM appoints Ankket Jain as National Revenue Head - Matrix

Previously, he was with Pocket FM as Vice President-Creative Solutions.
GroupM has recently appointed Ankket Jain as national revenue head for Matrix.He will be responsible for building the INCA and Motion Content business. He joins from Pocket FM, where he worked as vice president-creative solutions for 10 months and was responsile for developing strategies through content solutions for brands and oversee agency and client relationships.
A professional with experience of more than 20 years in Strategic Business Planning, Revenue Generation, Creative Creation, Content Marketing, Digital strategies, Brand Management/Solutions, Strategic Partnerships/Alliances, besides others. In the past, he has also worked with Red FM for 13 years, Radio Today, Big FM and Zee Network.