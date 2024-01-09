GroupM appoints Gurpreet Singh as Head of Performance for GroupM Nexus India

Priti Murthy, president at GroupM Nexus India said, "Gurpreet will assume the key responsibility of cultivating a culture of high performance. He will be committed to ensuring that individuals within GroupM have the necessary resources and motivation to succeed. I am confident that they will benefit immensely from the integration of cutting-edge technology, data-driven approaches, and automation solutions which will be helmed under him. Additionally, his sharp focus on customer centricity will enable us to deliver incremental growth for GroupM agencies.”