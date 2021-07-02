GroupM appoints Karthik Shankar as Head of Digital Trading, GroupM India

Karthik Shankar, head of digital trading, GroupM India said, “These are exciting times for digital advertising which is witnessing hyper-growth in all spectrums including video, commerce and data. Clients and partners seek guidance and support in navigating this complex ecosystem. This role has the right mix of understanding, access and ability to collaborate with the ecosystem to streamline media investments. I am excited to join and be part of the GroupM family.”

Karthik will be based out of Bangalore and will report to Sidharth Parashar.