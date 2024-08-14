GroupM elevates Ajay Mehta to head - content and creative services

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mehta was previously working as the chief content officer at Mindshare.
GroupM, the WPP owned media investments group firm, appoints Ajay Mehta as head- content and creative services. Prior to this, he was the chief content officer at Mindshare. Mehta announced the promotion through a LinkedIn post.
Mehta spearheaded content strategy and brand partnerships for all Mindshare India clients. With over 20 years of expertise in Marketing Communications and Strategy, he has collaborated with industry giants like GroupM, Ogilvy, and Publicis India.
Throughout his career, he has crafted and executed brand strategies and campaigns for a wide range of clients across various sectors, including FMCG, Telecom, Retail, Finance, Automotive, and Technology.