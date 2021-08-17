GroupM Elevates Arshan Saha To APAC CEO For Xaxis & Specialty Businesses

Ashutosh Srivastava, APAC CEO, GroupM, commented, “As part of GroupM’s overall global strategy for growth, we have been investing in launching and growing several data driven specialty businesses in the region. Apart from Xaxis, we have fast-growing businesses in INCA and Finecast, and are on the verge of launching addressable OOH and Data & Tech consulting. Arshan has shown great product and commercial acumen in growing Xaxis, and we are confident of his success in scaling our performance and digital product offerings across Asia-Pacific.”