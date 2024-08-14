GroupM elevates Vinit Karnik to managing director

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
GroupM has promoted Vinit Karnik to the position of managing director, where he will oversee the integrated units of sports, content, and entertainment. He joined GroupM 18-years ago as head-sports, esports, and entertainment.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
In this new role, Karnik aims to drive growth across the three verticals by fostering collaboration with clients and implementing best practices. They extended their appreciation to Prasanth Kumar for recognising their capabilities and entrusting them with this significant consolidation.
Karnik has over 25 years of experience, and has worked with organisations like Bennett, Coleman, and Co., Mudra Communications, and Prasad Corporation.