GroupM' Essence appoints Gurjot Shah Singh as head of digital planning

Gurjot Shah Singh, EVP, media, Isobar India has joined Essence, GroupM as head of digital planning. Singh has been associated with dentsu for more than six years.
Singh shared the announcement over his LinkedIn post. The post says, "Onwards and upwards! Joined Essence, GroupM as head of digital planning."
Over the last decade, Singh has worked on several award-winning campaigns and consulted over 250 brands including Ather Energy, Honda bikes, Uber, Max life insurance, IndusInd Bank, Whirlpool, Canon, Flipkart, Under Armour, British council, Air India, Sony Pictures, to name a few.