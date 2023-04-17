GroupM India appoints Ajay Mehta as Head of Experiential Marketing, Dialogue Factory

Ajay Mehta, Managing Director, GroupM iTV and Kinetic said, “I am excited to be taking on this new role and I am eager to lead the team forward during this exciting time. There are many opportunities ahead of us and I am confident that we can take on these challenges and succeed. I am excited to continue my work to drive growth, innovation, and success in this new role. I am happy to lead all out-of-home offerings at GroupM and we are confident that the synergies between these three units i.e., iTV, Kinetic, and Dialogue Factory will create memorable consumer experiences and enhance value for brands. Together, we will continue to build on the strong foundation that has been established and achieve even greater heights.”