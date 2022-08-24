GroupM India appoints Ashwin Padmanabhan as President – Investments, Trading and Partnerships

Prasanth Kumar, GroupM South Asia CEO said, “Sidharth has had a phenomenal career journey where the organization has witnessed his evolution from a practice expert to a leader over the last 18 years with GroupM. He has successfully led the investment mandates across all media and has elevated the practice through innovative products and delivering exceptional value for our clients. I would like to wish him the very best and will continue to work closely with him as he drives regional investment strategy for Mindshare”. He added, “I am also excited to see Ashwin taking over this additional role. He has a deep understanding of the business, and we continue to benefit from his knowledge of the media ecosystem. Focusing on cutting-edge innovation backed by his solid process orientation is a value add for clients. His ‘start up’ mindset has helped GroupM venture into new practices, deploying creativity to our Products and Solutions keeping client delight at the helm.”