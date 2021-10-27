GroupM India appoints Ritika Taneja as Head of E-commerce

Atique Kazi, President - Data, Performance and Digital Products, GroupM India said, “There is a growing importance of strengthening e-commerce practices for brands in today’s digital economy and e-commerce has transformed the ways in which businesses are done in India. Ritika’s appointment is a part of our continued investment in talent, especially in areas of enormous growth opportunities, like e-commerce. With the kind of extensive knowledge in this vertical that Ritika brings to the table, I am certain that we will continue to make the e-commerce practice a GroupM differentiator for our clients and brands.”