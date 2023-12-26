GroupM Motion Entertainment names Zaarra Khader as Business Head

She was previously leading the film business and the content division for Motion Content Group (India).
GroupM Motion Entertainment has recently appointed Zaarra Khader as the new business head. Previously, she was working as business head motion film business and the product head for Motion Content Group, India. Khader initially joined the media company in 2016 as a director and was later promoted to head of product in 2018. Zaarra announced this update on her LinkedIn profile.
Previously, she held positions at DB Corp as the head of special projects, at Behind The Moon Consultants as the chief associate, and at Radio One as the executive producer.