GroupM Nexus’s Tanushree Radhakrishnan elevates to APAC role

She made this announcement via LinkedIn, and said that the company is looking out for people who can take her place.
Tanushree Radhakrishnan has announced that she will be taking on the role of Nexus Biddable Head for Asia Pacific, she made this announcement via Linkedin.
Prior to this role, she was head-Biddable, group M Nexus for two years.
In a post on social media, she mentioned "moving on to newer shores". She also said, that the company is looking out for people who can take her place.
She has also said that the company is looking out for people who are willing to take her place.
Before joining the company, Radhakrishnan was with LIQVD ASIA as chief operating officer .