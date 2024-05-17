GroupM onboards Wavemaker CEO Toby Jenner as global president, GroupM clients

“Toby’s deep understanding of client needs, industry knowledge, and track record as the industry’s most successful new business leader make him the best possible candidate to lead our growth and marketing efforts going forward,” said Christian Juhl, global CEO of GroupM. “We have the strongest agencies in the business backed by the world’s most advanced media delivery platform and codified way of working underpinned by our unrivalled, scaled intelligence. Putting our story in Toby’s hands will give us a significant edge as we further strengthen our position and look to accelerate our growth in the months ahead.”