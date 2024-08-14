GroupM’s Arun Varghese takes on the role of national head of emerging tech & experiential marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Arun Varghese has been appointed as the national head of emerging tech and experiential marketing at GroupM's Wavemaker/Motivator. He announced his new role on LinkedIn.
Having been with Wavemaker since 2016, Varghese has played a pivotal role in advancing the agency's tech-driven initiatives. In his new position, which he began in July, he will lead the development and implementation of strategies utilising emerging technologies.
With over 17 years of industry experience, Varghese specialises in XR, Gen AI, and spatial tech, focusing on creating immersive, engaging solutions for audiences.
His portfolio includes over 1,000 projects, encompassing experiential marketing campaigns, intellectual property creation, product launches, and content development.