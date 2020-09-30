Growisto strengthens Its leadership team with the appointment of Jyoti Singh

She joins Growisto from Good Earth where she was the Senior Manager, Digital Marketing.
Growisto, an eCommerce marketing, and technology company has recently appointed Jyoti Singh as Practice Head - Website Marketing. She joins Growisto from Good Earth where she was the Senior Manager, Digital Marketing. Jyoti brings with her more than six years of experience in digital marketing and expertise in creating GTM strategy across various verticals from Ecomm to BFSI to Fintech.
On her appointment, Kiran Patil, co-founder of Growisto said “We are really happy to welcome Jyoti to the team. Her vast experience in executing 360 GTM strategy for ecommerce brands will provide enormous value to retail businesses that are actively seeking holistic digital growth."
Talking about her role, Jyoti Singhl said “I am looking forward to growing ecommerce brands with a data driven approach. Digital growth thrives on accurate data collection and analysis. In these times, it is imperative that brands and businesses are on top of their digital game to match the needs of consumers which is fast evolving. Team at Growisto has the right passion and purpose to deliver these evolving digital needs of the brands.”
Jyoti has also held significant positions at other renowned companies such as Merkle Sokrati and TheLabelLife.com where she shaped her career in performance marketing.