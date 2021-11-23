Groww India appoints Pooja Sharma as Director Of Brand Marketing

Previously, she was with Titan Company as Senior Brand Manager- Fastrack.
Groww India, the online trading company has recently appointed Pooja Sharma as Director Of Brand Marketing. Her previous stint was with Fastrack as senior brand manager. She worked with Titan for 4 years and was heading the communication strategy function for the brand with ownership for brand equity growth and business growth through brand campaigns across ATL, BTL, PR, retail marketing
Pooja is a brand management professional with more than 14 years of experience in leading innovation project, communication & brand strategy, sales and profitability for FMCG, beverage & lifestyle brands. In the past, she has also worked with Heineken India, HUL for around 4 years, Parle Products and Draft FCB Ulka.