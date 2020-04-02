GSK appoints Mohit Kumar as digital marketing manager

Previously, Kumar was with Reckitt Benckiser and has handled the digital presence of key brands like Veet and Durex.
Multinational pharma company GSK has appointed Mohit Kumar as digital marketing manager, industry sources confirmed. Prior to this, Kumar handled a simlar role at Reckitt Benckiser (RB) and was a digital marketing manager handling the digital presence of key brands like Veet and Durex. Hi joined RB in mid 2018.
Before being absorbed by RB into its team, Kumar was with digital marketing agency Interactive Avenues handling RB’s digital mandate. It included content and influencer marketing initiatives for brands like Dettol, Moov, Lizol, Itch Guard, Harpic among others.
With over 12 years in the industry, Kumar started his career as an internet marketing manager with HDFC Bank in 2008. Having worked across both the client and the agency side of the business, he has had stints with Kantar IMRB, GroupM and OMG in the past.