GSK Consumer Healthcare appoints Piyush Sood as Digital Marketing Manager

GSK Consumer Healthcare has recently roped in Piyush Sood as digital marketing manager. Sood joins the healthcare company from Edelman, where he worked as brand planner for close to 3 years. He will be based out of Gurgaon.
A professional with an experience of more than 13 years, Piyush has completed his MBA from Amity University. In the past, he has also worked with Cheil India, The Glitch, Solutions - Razorfish , Leo Burnett, Benett Coleman and The Princeton Review.