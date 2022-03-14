GSK Consumer Healthcare appoints Shivam Arora as Senior Brand Manager

Shivam Arora, from Dabur has recently joined GSK Consumer Healthcare as Senior Brand Manager. Shivam, a sales & marketing professional with an experience of more than 12 years in the FMCG industry worked with Dabur India for more than 4 years. He was recently working as group brand manager as Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Vita & NPDs. Prior to Dabur, he was with L'Oréal for around 3 years.