GSK Consumer Healthcare appoints Shivam Arora as Senior Brand Manager

Previously, he was with Dabur India as Group Brand Manager.

Shivam Arora, from Dabur has recently joined GSK Consumer Healthcare as Senior Brand Manager. Shivam, a sales & marketing professional with an experience of more than 12 years in the FMCG industry worked with Dabur India for more than 4 years. He was recently working as group brand manager as Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Vita & NPDs. Prior to Dabur, he was with L'Oréal for around 3 years.

An engineering graduate, Shivam has done his PGPM in marketing from MDI, Gurgaon. In the past, he also had stints with Wipro Consumer Care and Godrej Cosnumer Products.

