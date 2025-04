GSK Consumer Healthcare India names Gaurav Agarwal as senior brand manager for Eno. As a senior brand manager at GSK Consumer Healthcare India, he will lead the strategy, execution, and growth of Eno, an over-the-counter antacid brand.

Agarwal has over 9 years of experience in the consumer business domain, he has developed a skill set that spans across brand building, customer marketing, and business development. He has also worked with Pidilite Industries.