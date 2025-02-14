Gucci's India GM Nader Wassel resigns

Gucci’s India general manager (GM) Nader Wassel has stepped down from his role, according to media reports. Wassel who also served as managing director (MD) for South Asia and the Pacific in Gucci’s watches, jewellery, and high-end division, had been leading the brand’s India operations for two years.

Advertisment

Wassel started his career at Eye Management as an agent and producer before moving to Hagmeyer as a sales manager. He later became the national sales manager, Australia and NZ, at Designa Accessories and went on to serve as managing director at TW Steel.

He joined Gucci in 2014 as MD- watches and jewellery, where he looked after the operations in Australia and New Zealand.