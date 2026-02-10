Gujarat Titans appoints Abhinav Shukla as head of marketing

Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans has appointed Abhinav Shukla as its head of marketing. Prior to joining Gujarat Titans, Shukla spent over six years at Dream11, where he most recently served as assistant vice president – marketing. During his tenure at the fantasy sports platform, he held multiple leadership roles including marketing director and senior brand manager, working across growth marketing, brand strategy, performance media, and full-funnel marketing initiatives.

Before Dream11, Shukla was associated with Star India (now Disney Star) for over three years as brand manager – cricket. In this role, he was responsible for marketing and brand promotions for key cricket properties. His work included campaigns for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and the West Indies tour of India in 2018. He also handled marketing for multiple sports properties such as badminton, hockey, football, and premium international sports.

Shukla’s earlier experience includes a stint at Sony Entertainment Television, where he worked on marketing and brand strategy for sports channels Sony SIX and Sony KIX. His portfolio there included major sporting events such as the IPL, FIFA World Cup, and NBA.