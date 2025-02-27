Gulf Oil Lubricants India appoints Aarthy Sridhar as CMO

Gulf Oil Lubricants India announced the appointment of Aarthy Sridhar as chief marketing officer (CMO). With over 13 years of extensive experience in brand building and category leadership at Hindustan Unilever, Sridhar brings proven expertise in marketing strategy, portfolio transformation, and P&L management. In her new role, she will spearhead Gulf Oil's marketing initiatives and brand strategy.

Sridhar brings extensive FMCG expertise from her tenure at Hindustan Unilever, where she spearheaded strategic growth across multiple high-value portfolios including beauty, home care and ice creams. Her track record includes successful brand launches, category creation and driving premiumisation and portfolio transformation across diverse brands such as Lakme, Surf excel, Comfort and Magnum.

Commenting on the appointment, Ravi Chawla, managing director and CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India, said, "We are excited to welcome Aarthy Sridhar to the Gulf family. Her deep FMCG expertise and proven success in brand building align perfectly with our marketing excellence agenda. In today's rapidly changing industry landscape, where customer expectations are continuously evolving, she brings a fresh perspective that will accelerate our transition from traditional industrial marketing to a more dynamic, consumer-centric approach. Sridhar's proven track record in brand architecture, product innovation, and strategic portfolio management will be instrumental in strengthening Gulf Oil's market position and brand equity."

Speaking about her new role, Aarthy Sridhar said, "I am delighted to begin my journey with Gulf Oil at this transformative time. Gulf Oil's storied heritage combined with its progressive outlook presents immense potential for growth. I look forward to applying my consumer-centric experience to strengthen Gulf Oil's market presence, foster innovation, and build sustainable growth through a comprehensive marketing approach.”

Sridhar holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) and a B.Tech in Information Technology from V.J.T.I. Mumbai.