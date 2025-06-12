Gulf Oil’s Nilesh Garg joins Assurance Intl as Chief Business and Growth Officer

Assurance Intl announced the appointment of Nilesh Garg as its chief business and growth officer. A seasoned leader with over three decades of distinguished experience, Garg brings with him a wealth of expertise in driving large-scale business transformations and growth across the automotive and industrial sectors.

In his role, Garg will lead the strategic direction and expansion of Assurance Intl’s key business portfolios, including Lubricants, Filters, and 2W Batteries. With a proven track record of managing portfolios exceeding Rs. 1500+ crores, his leadership will be instrumental in accelerating the company’s growth trajectory.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Nilesh Garg to the Assurance family,” said Mukesh Sharma, CEO, Assurance Intl. “His deep industry knowledge, strategic insight, and customer-centric leadership mindset will be key in driving our next phase of growth, innovation, and transformation.”

“I am excited to join Assurance at this transformative phase. As we focus on building a future-enabled organization, I look forward to contributing in building a world-class portfolio of brand businesses, fostering operational excellence, and accelerating growth. Together, we will strive to set new benchmarks for excellence, unlock emerging opportunities, and build a resilient, future-ready enterprise positioned for sustained success.", said Nilesh Garg.

Before joining Assurance Intl, Garg held several senior leadership roles, including Business Head – B2C (Aftermarket) at Gulf Oil Lubricants India, and director and treasurer on the Board of Gulf Oil Philippines. His extensive experience also includes leadership roles at SKF India as national sales head, and at Bosch India, where he was instrumental in business expansion and market development.

Garg has successfully led teams through transformational periods such as GST implementation, demonetisation, and the COVID-19 pandemic. His business acumen spans multiple geographies, including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from NIT Raipur, an MBA in from IMS Indore, and a Diploma in Business Finance. He has also completed several advanced leadership programs, sharpening his capabilities in enterprise strategy and high-performance team development.