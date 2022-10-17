Gunjan Khetan moves on from Reckitt

In the past Khetan has worked with iconic brands like Harpic, Dettol & Movefree.
Gunjan Khetan, vice president marketing, Reckitt has decided to quit from the company after almost 12 years of experience. In the past Khetan has worked with iconic brands like Harpic, Dettol & Movefree.
Khetan has work experience of almost 17+ years in strategy, marketing and commercial experience in building sustainable, profitable businesses. Additionally, Khetan co-founded digital first brands, Vitalmins (D2C) and Bodiome (Amazon), for a stronger ecommerce presence.
Khetan shared the announcement on a LinkedIn post. The post says, "After almost 12 years at Reckitt, I have said my goodbyes and moved on to my next challenge. It has been an incredible journey that spanned 4 countries, 14 brands and numerous joyful moments."
He adds, "A journey that involved working on some really iconic brands like Harpic, Dettol & Movefree, launching two new brands and learning ecommerce, helping make China Vitamin business an incredible success, expanding into new whitespace categories and countries and having fun along the way while learning from the incredible Reckitt talent in every country I have worked in."
"Working in Reckitt has been a true privilege and has taught me the importance of acting like an owner and being agile, mentally and culturally. I have also had the fortune of working with some of the smartest people in business and getting mentored and supported by some of them."