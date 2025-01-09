Gunjan Nagpal to steer BiUP's growth and innovation in US & Europe

BiUP Technologies, an AI-led immersive tech SaaS company, announces the appointment of Gunjan Nagpal as director- growth and innovation for North America & Europe. With over two decades of experience spanning Media & Entertainment, Banking & Finance & dynamic startups, Nagpal brings expertise to drive the company’s expansion into these key global markets.

In this role, he will lead BiUP’s efforts to penetrate the North American and European markets, targeting industries specific to Automotive, Fashion, Home & Lifestyle with AI-driven innovations. His mandate includes building strategic partnerships, advancing market-specific go-to-market strategies & driving measurable growth through the BiUP product suite, which leverages advanced AI, AR, Immersive 3D Visualisation & Deep-Tech capabilities.

Nagpal’s career is a testament to his ability to drive transformation and enable growth across industries. From driving exponential growth with media conglomerates Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI), Zee5 & Times Television, and managing ultra HNI portfolios at Citibank N.A, he has consistently delivered impactful results.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining BiUP Technologies, Nagpal stated: "The AI and tech domain is at the forefront of redefining how businesses connect with their customers. I am thrilled to join BiUP Technologies at such a transformative time and to contribute to its vision of creating immersive, intuitive & intelligent customer journeys. The North American and European markets are ripe for innovation, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver groundbreaking solutions that shape the future of customer engagement."

Founder and CEO of BiUP Technologies, Prashant Sinha commented on the appointment, "Gunjan’s extensive experience across diverse industries aligns perfectly with BiUP’s mission. His leadership will undoubtedly accelerate our market penetration and establish us as a dominant player in the AI & deep-tech space."

Nagpal's appointment aligns with BiUP Technologies' vision to push the boundaries of immersive tech into new realms of possibilities. His leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in accelerating the company's growth trajectory and reinforcing its position as a leader in AI-driven solutions.