Gunjan Shah appointed new CEO of Bata India

He takes over from Sandeep Kataria who has been elevated as the global CEO of Bata Brands.
Bata India Limited, a footwear major has announced Gunjan Shah as its new chief executive officer. He takes over from Sandeep Kataria who has been elevated as the Global CEO of Bata Brands.
Shah joins Bata India from Britannia Industries where he spent nearly 14 years and his last known role was as its chief commercial officer.
Gunjan Shah, CEO-designate – Bata India Ltd, said: “I feel both honoured and humbled on being appointed as the CEO of India’s favourite footwear brand and on the confidence reposed in me by the board. I’m also excited about the journey ahead.”
“As an iconic brand, Bata has become an integral part of the Indian fabric. I realise that I have big shoes to fill in and I’m thrilled about working with the talented & experienced Bata team. I look forward to building on the legacy of my predecessors in taking the Bata brand to new heights alongside creating long term sustainable value for all stakeholders in the company."
Ashwani Windlass, Chairman – Bata India Ltd, stated: “I am delighted to welcome Gunjan on board as Bata India’s new CEO. Over the past few years, we have been consistently delivering strong growth in the highly competitive footwear market. Backed by decades of experience working with powerhouse brands, Gunjan understands the Indian market’s complexities and varied nuances. I’m confident that he will add value and strengthen Bata’s position in the Indian market.”
Congratulating Gunjan on his appointment, Sandeep Kataria, Global CEO – Bata Brands, said: “India has always been a significant market for us from a global perspective. A dynamic leader like Gunjan will spearhead the company’s operations in India and given his extensive experience and track record, I am confident that he will take the Bata brand to even greater heights and deliver strong growth.”