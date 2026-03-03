Gunjan Srivastava joins Mirc Electronics as CEO & MD

Gunjan Srivastava has taken charge as chief executive officer and managing director of Mirc Electronics, the company behind the Onida brand. The development follows his exit from BSH Home Appliances, where he spent close to 12 years, most recently serving as CEO of BSH UK & Ireland.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the move, Srivastava wrote, “After almost 12 years at BSH Home Appliances, starting as the CEO of BSH India and finishing as CEO of BSH UK & Ireland, its time for me to move on to another very exciting turnaround entrepreneurial journey in transforming Mirc Electronics in India.”

He added in his post, “I am confident that along with the team and the shareholders and new investors who are strongly backing the team, we will be able to transform the company to its earlier glorious heights and create value for all stakeholders.”

Prior to this role, Srivastava led BSH UK & Ireland and earlier served as managing director and CEO of Bosch and Siemens Home Appliances Manufacturing in India. His career also includes leadership roles at Sennheiser, Apollo Health, Philips, Gillette and Wipro.