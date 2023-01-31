Gupshup appoints Vartika Verma as Senior Director Global Marketing

“The conversational AI market is rapidly growing and evolving, driven by capability advancements in AI that are empowering businesses to deliver 10X better CX. I am delighted to join Gupshup at this pivotal juncture across expansion into new products and geographies, and execute breakthrough ideas to meet the burgeoning demand for CPaaS and Conversational AI solutions across the globe,” said Vartika Verma, Senior Director Global Marketing, Gupshup.