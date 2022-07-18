Gurjot Shah Singh, Isobar's EVP of media quits

He leaves the dentsu India group after spending eight years between three of its agencies.
Gurjot Shah Singh, Isobar’s (the creative experience agency from the house of dentsu India) executive vice president of media, has moved on, sources confirm. He was appointed to this role in March 2022.
Singh leaves the Japanese agency holding network after eight years during which he worked at three of its agencies: Isobar, Dentsu Webchutney, and iProspect.
In a career spanning over 12 years, Shah has worked at organisations such as Crayons Communications, Catalyst Web Solutions, We Don’t Sing, and Digiqom.
Shah's exit is the latest one from the dentsu group. Last year several senior-level people moved on from the agency. The departures began with Gopa Menon (COO, Isobar) in July 2021, followed by Rubeena Singh (CEO, iProspect), Vivek Bhargava (CEO, DAN Performance Group), Gautam Mehra (chief data and product officer, APAC, and CEO, DAN Programmatic) and Anand Bhadkamkar (CEO, dentsu India) in August.
The next month (September) saw Shamsuddin Jasani (Group MD, South Asia, Isobar) and Taproot Dentsu India co-founders Agnello Dias and Santosh Padhi resigning within days of each other. Haresh Nayak (president, Posterscope Asia Pacific) and Sahil Arora (head, CSR, Indeed) were the next. Ashish Bhasin, CEO, dentsu APAC & Chairman India, also ended his 13-year-long tenure with the network in November, last year.
Come May 2022 Sidharth Rao, (CEO, dentsuMB) moved on. A month later, Narayan Devnathan, (CCO, dentsu India) quit and July saw Rahul Vengalil (CBO, Isbobar) step down.