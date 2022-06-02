Gurpreet Amrit joins Believe Cosmetics as CMO

In December 2021, Amrit had quit Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, the company that sells its products under the brand name Cremica.
Gurpreet Amrit has joined Believe Cosmetics as CMO. Founded in mid-2019 by Ankit Mahajan, the Singapore-based consumer products startup sells skincare, fragrances, make-up, and hair care products.
Prior to this, Amrit was the chief marketing officer at Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, the company that sells its products under the brand name Cremica.
In the past, he has worked with organisations like Emami, Dabur, Wrigley India, Reliance Entertainment and Bajaj Consumer Care.