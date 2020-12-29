Gursimran Singh appointed as Head Of Strategy at JioSaavn

In her last stint, Gursimran worked with Tilt Brand Solutions as Director - Strategy & Business.
JioSaavn has recently appointed Gursimran Singh as its new head of strategy. Singh joins the music streaming company from Tilt Brand Solutions, where he was working as director - strategy & business and was responsible for handling communication & content strategy for BFSI, FMCG and tech clients. He worked with the agency for around 2 years.
A post graduate in digital marketing and communication from MICA, Gursimran has more than 14 years of experience in the industry and has worked with ad agencies like Publicis Groupe as vice president - strategy (July 2017 - Mar 2019), Mullen Lowe Lintas Group as Associate VP - planning (June 2016 - July 2017) and has also worked Marico Kaya, a skincare company.