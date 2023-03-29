Haier India Appliances appoints Priyanka Sethi as Head of Marketing

She will also be responsible for strengthening the brand's positioning and enhancing its customer engagement.
Priyanka Sethi joins Haier India Appliances as head of marketing. With over 15 years of experience in marketing and brand management across B2C and B2B brands, she will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies that will drive growth and increase market share for Haier India Appliances. She will also be responsible for strengthening the brand's positioning and enhancing its customer engagement.
Haier India Appliances has been a pioneer in introducing innovative and energy-efficient home appliances to the Indian market. With Priyanka’s appointment, the brand is set to take its marketing strategies to new heights and further strengthen its position as a leading home appliance brand in India. She is responsible for spearheading Haier’s brand image, conceptualizing growth strategies, strengthening the product narrative, increasing demand for product offerings, and engaging collaboratively to deliver 360-degree integrated marketing solutions.
Priyanka is a key revenue driver with a passion for demand generation, product innovation, and creating compelling brand experiences. In the past, Priyanka has held several leadership positions with Panasonic, Discovery, and NEC Corporation India. She has conceptualized, led, and worked on numerous award-winning campaigns across the board, that have resulted in creating a mark for the respective brands.