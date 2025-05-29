Hakuhodo announces leadership appointments

Hakuhodo India, a leading integrated marketing and communications agency has announced the strategic hiring of two executives to bolster the leadership team of Hakuhodo.Sync. Ranjeev Vij has been roped in as managing partner and Ruchi Kohli as senior business partner.

Ranjeev Vij brings over 27 years of industry expertise to his new position, most recently serving as executive director at TBWA\India. His strategic vision and business development expertise will be instrumental in strengthening Hakuhodo’s market footprint, building strategic partnerships, and cultivating sustainable revenue growth across broader customer and business landscapes.

Kohli steps into the role of senior business partner, taking charge of the agency’s strategic initiatives. With over 16 years of diverse experience encompassing cultural insights, consumer research, and account planning, she offers a well-rounded perspective to the team.

Jayanto Banerjee, chief operating officer, Hakuhodo India, highlighted the significance of 2025 as a milestone year, marking 25 years of Hakuhodo’s dedication, growth, and success in India. He emphasised the agency’s ongoing commitment to reinvention and adaptation, stating, “As we celebrate this remarkable 25-year journey, we continue to seek new ways to evolve and leverage creative problem-solving to drive business success for our clients. I am delighted to welcome Ranjeev and Ruchi to the Hakuhodo Sync Leadership team, to help us drive innovation and excellence.”

Speaking on his appointment, Vij said, “We’re at a critical inflection point where exponential business growth demands fresh thinking, and where creativity, culture and commerce converge with urgency. Hakuhodo’s philosophy of seeing people in their full complexity, not just as consumers, offers the right foundation to lead this change. I am thrilled to join a team that treats reinvention not as a reaction, but as a roadmap to craft solutions that are human-first, creatively bold and business forward.”

Kohli added, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Hakuhodo team. For me, planning is all about getting to the heart of what really matters to people. I love the challenge of uncovering those hidden insights that can spark bold, creative ideas and help brands like Maruti Suzuki stay relevant, both today and tomorrow. I’m looking forward to collaborating with some amazing minds, and shaping strategies that truly connect with the pulse of India’s ever-evolving culture.”