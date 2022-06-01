Haldiram Snacks appoints Divya Batra as Head of Marketing

“I am excited to start this new journey in my career. I am glad to be able to bring over 15 years of experience in strategizing, planning, executing new product launches with consumer insights and driving up sales through online & offline brand campaigns, in store activations & consumer engagement programmes. Haldiram is a heritage brand in the F&B industry, and I am thrilled to lead its marketing strategy and operations,” says Divya Batra, Head of Marketing, Haldiram Snacks.